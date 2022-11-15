//VSU celebrates 234th Commencement Ceremony

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University will celebrate more than 1,000 students graduating during the 234th Commencement Ceremony.

More than 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students will be recognized during Valdosta State University’s 234th commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10.

The schedule of events is as follows:

• Graduate School Commencement Ceremony

The Graduate School Commencement Ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, in The Complex. Guests will be admitted beginning at 3 p.m.

During the Graduate School Commencement Ceremony, every graduate in attendance will have their name called as they walk across the platform area in front of their fellow graduates, faculty, family, and friends. All graduates will be able to bring as many family and friends as they desire. Accessible parking and seating will be available. Guests unable to attend may view the ceremony live at www.valdosta.edu/commencement.

• Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony

The Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, on the Front Lawn. Guests will be admitted beginning at 2:30 p.m.

During the Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony, President’s Award for Academic Excellence recipients, honor graduates, and commissioned Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment 172 cadets will be recognized, and every graduate in attendance will have his or her name called as they walk across the platform area in front of their fellow graduates, faculty, family, and friends. The celebration will end with a full fireworks display. Transportation will be provided from the university parking lots. All graduates will be able to bring as many family and friends as they desire. Accessible parking and seating will be available. Guests unable to attend may view the ceremony live at www.valdosta.edu/commencement.

Please visit www.valdosta.edu/commencement for a complete who, what, where, when guide to VSU’s 234th commencement ceremonies, including directions on where to park.