//Vikings takes on Camden in final region game

LOWNDES CO. – Tickets are available for the Vikings match up against Camden in the year’s final region game.

Release:

On Friday November 4, our Vikings will travel to Kingsland, GA to take on Camden County High School. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Chris Gilman Stadium. The stadium is located at 1000 Wildcat Drive SW in Kingsland.

This will be the year’s final region game and with a win our Vikings will clinch the region’s 3rd seed for the 2022 football playoffs. Tickets for this game will be available at the Touchdown Club meeting on Monday night. They can also be purchased from the ticket office during the week.

Advance tickets are $8 each. All tickets at the gate will be $12 each. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm. All Vikings fans are reminded to enter through the visitor gate as there is no cross over from the home side.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet Monday, October 31, beginning at 6:00 pm in the back room of Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. Coach Grage will address the members beginning at 6:30 pm and the Viking Coaches Show will follow.

Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am till Noon. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!