//VFD Shop With A Firefighter donations needed

VALDOSTA – The VFD is seeking monetary donations for local children to participate in the holiday experience of shopping with a firefighter.

Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department is asking the local community to support a local child in need with a donation to the Shop With A Firefighter program. A local child will get the opportunity to participate in a holiday gift-purchasing experience.

To make a donation contact Battlion Chief James Clinkscales at 229-333-1835 or jclinkscales@valdostacity.com.