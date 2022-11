Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Fest will feature festive Christmas trees and holiday fun for the whole family to enjoy.

The Exchange Club of Valdosta presents Valdosta Tree Fest on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10am until 5pm at the Hilton Garden Inn. Valdosta Tree Fest is for the whole family to view festively decorated trees and enjoy some holiday treats while listening to music. There will be a silent auction and Santa Claus.