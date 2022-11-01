//Valdosta Mediacom employee earns top service award

Share with friends

Photo: Mediacom employee Cynthia Hughes recognized for outstanding performance rankings during the past year.

VALDOSTA – Media Communications employee, Cynthia Hughes, was recognized with a top service award at an employee award ceremony.

Mediacom Communications named Valdosta resident Cynthia Hughes as its “Business Customer Support Employee of the Year.” Hughes was recognized at an employee award ceremony recently held in Valdosta with corporate leaders.

Hughes was cited for excellence in customer service and for earning high performance marks as a senior-level associate who assists business customers who use Mediacom’s high-speed internet service. She is in her 20 th year as a Mediacom employee.

Mediacom has a national workforce of 4,000 people and annually recognizes employees for performance achievements and customer service. Hughes is one of 35 employees, companywide, to receive a national silver-level award. Award recipients receive a monetary bonus and other employee recognition.