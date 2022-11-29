//Valdosta man arrested after violating no-contact order

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 38-year-old man violated a no-contact order and was arrested for charges of stalking, robbery, and criminal trespass.

Release:

Arrested: Melchizedek Harris, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident

On October 30, 2022, a victim called E911 to report that Melchizedek Harris, 38-years-of-age, had violated a Lowndes County State Court issued no-contact order, by coming by her residence and contacting her through her cell phone. Valdosta Police Department detectives began to investigate the case.

On November 17, 2022, the same victim called E911 to report that Harris had unlawfully entered her residence, broke a table, and grabbed her cell phone from her hand. Officers found evidence and witness that substantiated the allegations.

On November 18, 2022, detectives and officers obtained arrest warrants for Harris for two counts of aggravated stalking (felony), robbery by sudden snatching (felony), criminal trespass-damage to property (misdemeanor), and criminal trespass-unlawful purpose (misdemeanor).

On November 23, 2022, at approximately 9:48 pm., Valdosta Police Officers received an anonymous tip that Harris, was inside an apartment at 1150 Old Statenville Road. Officers confirmed that Harris had 5 active arrest warrants from our agency, as well as one active arrest warrant from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. When officers began searching the apartment, they heard a noise coming from an air vent. Officers removed the cover for the air vent and found Harris hiding in a small closet connected to the vent. He was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

These cases are still being investigated and further charges are pending.

“We are thankful for the citizen that called in the tip to let our officers know where Harris was located. Our officers did an outstanding job searching the residence to ensure that this offender was taken into custody.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.