//Valdosta honors October Employee of the Month

Photo (LtoR): Valdosta City Mayor Scott James Matheson, Joshua Hunt and Neighborhood Development and Community Protections Manager Anetra Riley.

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta honors the October Employee of the Month, Joshua Hunt, at the City Council meeting.

The City of Valdosta is pleased to honor Joshua Hunt as the October Employee of the Month.

Hunt was presented with the Employee of the Month for October by Mayor Scott James Matheson and Neighborhood Development and Community Protections Manager Anetra Riley during the October 6 City Council meeting.

Hunt was nominated for going above and beyond putting out a fire during an investigation of a delivery. Hunt received a framed certificate, a check, and his name on a plaque in City.