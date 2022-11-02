//SJCS volleyball team raises funds for Tallahassee family

Share with friends

Photo: SJCS Volleyball team member Sara Rae Nelson helps present the $3,000 check to father of the Cameron family, Reed Cameron.

VALDOSTA – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month the SJCS volleyball team raised funds to support a Tallahassee family.

The St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) volleyball team recently raised donations to support a family affected by breast cancer in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During a recent tri-match event, the volleyball team collected donations to benefit a family of five from Tallahassee who recently lost their mother to breast cancer. The team presented a $3,000 check to the Cameron family in memory of SJCS mom Stephanie Nelson.

“In front of their biggest fans – their teachers, classmates and families, the SJCS volleyball team presented a check to a family in need,” said SJCS Volleyball Coach Tiffany Mira. “The breast cancer fundraiser was a huge success and we are so proud of the team’s hard work. It’s been a blessing to be their coach this season and I’m humbled by the girls on the team.”

