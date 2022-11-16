//SJCS honors veterans with special reception

Share with friends

Photo: The SJCS band performs the Armed Forces March for veterans and active duty members of the military to show their appreciation.

VALDOSTA – St. John Catholic School students, faculty, and staff honored veterans and active duty military at a special reception.

The students, faculty and staff of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently honored veterans and active duty members of the military at a special reception Thursday, November 11 2022. The special event included a patriotic procession, reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, letters to veterans, the Armed Services March performed by the school band and refreshments.

SJCS wait in the breezeway to wave American flags and cheer for veterans and members of the military on Veterans Day.

“Many of members in our SJCS community have served or are currently serving in the military and we felt it was important to say ‘thank you’ to them in a special way,” said SJCS Principal Vito Pellitteri. “Our Veterans Day program demonstrates to our students the importance of service and showing appreciation to others.”

SJCS students Paisley Davis (left) and Lilly Davis (right) helped create posters to display all the Veterans in the SJCS community for the Veterans Day program.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.