//SJCS honors veterans with special program

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School invites veterans to be honored at a special Veterans Day program.

Release:

The students, faculty and staff of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School invite veterans in the community to a special Veterans Day program on Friday, November 11 at 8:30 AM. The event will include a patriotic procession, reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, the national athem, the Armed Services March performed by the school band and refreshments. Veterans are asked to sign in at the School Office at prior to the event beginning at 8:30 AM.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.