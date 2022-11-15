//Search launched for new Lowndes football Head Coach

Share with friends

LOWNDES – Dr. Shawn Haralson has launched a search for the Lowndes Vikings Head Football Coach/Director of Football Operations.

Release:

Dr. Shawn Haralson has launched a search for the Lowndes Vikings Head Football Coach/Director of Football Operations. All interested parties may submit a confidential expression of interest directly to the superintendent using the following link https://bit.ly/LHSfootballcoach which can also be found on the home page of Lowndes County Schools, scroll down to the header “What’s Happening.”

This initial submission is an expression of interest submitted confidentially to Superintendent Dr. Haralson, who will hold it in the strictest of confidence.

Football has always been an integral part of our community, so the search for a candidate who desires to be a part of the Viking-winning traditions will not be taken lightly. The ideal candidate will recognize the importance of working cohesively with the One Lowndes family, which includes our players, administration, coaches, faculty, staff, Touchdown Club, parents, and our supportive fan base.

The timeframe for naming a new coach will be short and intense. Superintendent Dr. Haralson intends to find a candidate expeditiously in an effort to continue moving our football program forward.