//Scintilla’s scores outperform local district schools

VALDOSTA – Recently recognized as a 2022 Title I Distinguished school, Scintilla Charter Academy is celebrating positive CCRPI score results.

The Georgia Department of Education recently released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. The 2022 CCRPI scores include a content mastery score based on student scores on state assessments in English Language Arts, mathematics, science, and social studies as well as a readiness score based on literacy scores and data on the percentage of students passing “Beyond the Core” instruction at the elementary and middle scores.

Scintilla Charter Academy outperformed Valdosta City, Lowndes County, and Brooks County (the three districts in Scintilla’s attendance zone) in both content mastery and readiness at the elementary and middle school level.

Scintilla was also recently recognized as a 2022 Title I Distinguished school. A Title I Distinguished school is ranked in the top 5% of schools in the state of Georgia based on combined ELA and Math achievement scores on the annual Georgia Milestones End of Grade Assessments.

“We attribute our success and growth in student achievement the dedication of our teachers and their commitment to use data to make real-time decisions to best support the needs of our school. We believe in empowering our teachers and our staff by providing education and training on the research and evidence that supports our instructional practices which include an approach to reading instruction grounded in the Science of Reading, Standards-Based Grading, and a deeper learning model.” said Brooke Knight, Dean of Elementary School.

“We are committed to creating an educational experience that provides a joyful learning environment while truly supporting the whole child. Although we are extremely proud of our school’s performance in the area of student achievement, we believe student success is defined by more that academic performance. We have high expectations for student achievement with equally high expectations for character and the ability to produce high-quality work.” said Amanda Miller, Assistant Superintendent.

Of the students enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year, 54% are from Valdosta City, 44% from Lowndes, and 2% from Brooks County. Brooke Knight, Dean of Elementary School, stated, “We truly are a community school with a diverse population that mirrors the demographic makeup of the community we serve.

“Not only have we grown physically over the past eight years from a K-4 school to a PK-8 school, we have demonstrated significant growth in student achievement. Scintilla plans to continue to grow physically to add grades 9-12, one year at a time, beginning next school year.” said Mandy Brewington, Superintendent Scintilla Charter Academy is a public charter school serving scholars in kindergarten through eighth grade in Valdosta, Lowndes, and Brooks County .SCA intends to expand to serve scholars in grades 9-12. Anyone interested in applying for the school can do so in the front office or online at

www.scintillacharteracadey.com/admissions. Tours are available by appointment by calling 229-244-5750.

District Content Mastery-Elementary Content Mastery-Middle Scintilla Charter Academy 89.9 84.4 Brooks County 46.3 32.1 Lowndes County 82.4 77.9 Valdosta City 39.7 41.7 FY22 Content Mastery Scores