//Mayor’s Motorcade making the holiday bright for patients

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Mayor’s Motorcade will be making the holiday season bright for patients at Parkwood Developmental Center with gifts.

Release:

The City of Valdosta is making the holiday season memorable for persons with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs who reside at the Parkwood Developmental Center. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 10:00 a.m., Mayor Scott James Matheson, VFD Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, and members of the Valdosta Fire Department will deliver gifts to more than 100 patients—ages 7 to 80—who reside at the facility, as part of the annual Mayor’s Motorcade.

The annual Mayor’s Motorcade will be delivering gifts to patients at Parkwood Developmental Center.

Each year, Valdosta and other cities across Georgia collect and deliver gifts to patients at state behavioral health hospitals through the annual Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade, sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association. However, due to the closure of the Southwestern State Hospital in Thomasville several years ago, the nearest state hospital serving Valdosta patients is located in Columbus. Instead of collecting and transporting these gifts to a remote community, Mayor Matheson and the Valdosta Fire Department have been spreading cheer to the residents at the Parkwood Development Center.

“I encourage the citizens and businesses of our community to remember those in need during the holiday season,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “Facilities like these are committed to providing quality-of-life care and life-skills training to people who cannot live independently.”

Local businesses, civic organizations, churches, schools, scout troops, and other interested groups or individuals are encouraged to help collect gifts for this event. Items being collected for patients in time for the holidays include clothing for men and women, hair dryers, small radios and clocks, matchbox cars/trucks, small musical instruments, and toiletries such as solid deodorant, toothpaste, and toothbrushes.

Monetary donations are also welcomed and will be used to purchase uncollected items on the list. Unwrapped donations and checks should be made payable to the Valdosta Fire Department and will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Fire Department’s Administrative Office, located at 106 S. Oak Street. Additional drop boxes for non-monetary donations are in the Valdosta City Hall Annex at 300 N Lee Street.

For more information, contact Sharah’ Denton at 229-259-3548 or sdenton@valdostacity.com.