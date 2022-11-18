//Mayor’s Motorcade accepting donations for Parkwood residents

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The annual Mayor’s Motorcade will be accepting donations for over 100 residents at the Parkwood Developmental Center.

The City of Valdosta is making the holiday season memorable for persons with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs who reside at the Parkwood Developmental Center. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 10:00 a.m., Mayor Scott James Matheson, VFD Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, and members of the Valdosta Fire Department will deliver gifts to more than 100 residents, ages 7 to 80—who reside at the facility, as part of the annual Mayor’s Motorcade.

Monetary donations are also welcomed and will be used to purchase uncollected items on the list. Unwrapped donations and checks should be made payable to the Valdosta Fire Department and will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Donation boxes are in the following DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

City Hall: 216 E. Central Ave.

Fire Station 1: 106 S Oak St

Fire Station 2: 1350 E. Park Ave.

Fire Station 5: 3225 N. Oak St. Ext.