//Lowndes Sheriff’s Office receives $100,000 training grant

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $100,000 for Law Enforcement Training Grant Program.

Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp and Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) Executive Director Jay Neal announced the awards of 57 grants totaling $4,667,793 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program.

“Here in Georgia, we support our law enforcement officers and will always be proud to do so,” said Governor Kemp. “We know equipping them with the best tools and training of the profession means safer communities. That’s what this program is all about, and I’m proud we’re continuing it so that even more public safety officers in Georgia will receive quality training that helps them protect and serve our neighborhoods.”

During the 2022 legislative session, Governor Kemp recommended and lawmakers approved a law enforcement training grant program through the CJCC for state and local pubic safety agencies. The program was designed to grant funds on a competitive basis to support scenario-based, hands-on training for law enforcement officers in use of force or de-escalation, Crisis Intervention Training (CIT), and Officer Mental Health. For this funding cycle, School Safety was added as a priority area.

“CJCC is proud to join Governor Kemp and the Georgia legislature in their commitment to prioritize the support of our law enforcement officers through training opportunities and resources. We are proud to be a part of the effort to strengthen public safety throughout Georgia,” said CJCC Executive Director Jay Neal.

Click here to see the grant awards list. For more information regarding the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program, contact Laura Thompson at laura.thompson@cjcc.ga.gov or 404-858-1830.