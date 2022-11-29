//Lowndes Co. offers “Pictures with Santa”

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County families will have the opportunity to get “Pictures with Santa” all month long.
Release:
Beginning Tuesday, December 6 Lowndes County residents will have the opportunity to capture their family pictures with Santa Clause all month long.
Santa will be located outside of the Lowndes County Administration & Judicial Complex, 327 North Ashley Street on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursday nights from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm for pictures. This event is free and open to the public.
December 2022 Schedule
December 6: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
December 7: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
December 8: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
December 13: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
December 14: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
December 15: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
December 20: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
December 21: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
December 22: 5:30 PM-7:30 PM
Lowndes County wishes everyone a Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!