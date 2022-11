Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc will sponsor free rides to the polls for early voting.

Release:

The Social Action Committee Chair for the Valdosta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will be sponsoring free rides to the polls for early voting. Contact the Valdosta on Demand app or call (250) 427-1571 for rides that are available Monday – Friday only.