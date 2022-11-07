//Local emergency agencies attend railway safety training

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – LCFR, VFD, and other local emergency personnel attended a railway safety trainging course.

Release:

This week, emergency responders with Lowndes County Fire Rescue, Valdosta Fire Department, and other safety and response-related agencies attended a course provided by Norfolk Southern Railway. The course, led by Chad Edwards, Senior Manager of Hazardous Materials and Fire and Life Safety, helped responders learn about railroad operations and emergency response. Mr. Edwards reviewed hazards, safety rules, and emergency response procedures. He also covered topics including rail paperwork, types of rail cars (including tank cars), locomotive information, and applications to assist in rail responses.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue, Valdosta Fire Department, and other local emergency personnel attended a railway safety trainging course provided by Norfolk Southern Railway.

“Lowndes County Fire Rescue is always searching for new sources of information and training for our personnel”, said Chief Lloyd Green, Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “It is an added benefit to having someone familiar help ensure that they stay safe while protecting our citizens.”

Participants also took part in hands-on skills demonstrations and instruction provided by Mr. Billy Morton, Branch Manager with Marion Environmental, Incorporated. Mr. Morton provided training materials and instruction using his company’s mobile training trailer where students were able to simulate sealing leaking rail car valves.

“Valdosta Fire Department values training opportunities from subject matter experts like Norfolk Southern. As a GEMA Type 2 regional Hazardous Material response team, this training reinforces the skills needed to protect the City of Valdosta as well as all of our neighbors in Region two,” said Chief Brian Boutwell, Valdosta City Fire Department.

Chad Edwards is a Valdosta native and former Sergeant with Valdosta Fire Department.

For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue visit; www.lowndescounty.com. For more information on the Valdosta Fire Department visit; www.valdostacity.com.