//“Larry: Cat in Space” comes to VSU Planetarium

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State University Planetarium presents “Larry: Cat in Space” at 7 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

Seating for each of the “Larry: Cat in Space” presentations is limited to 47 guests. Free admission ticket distribution begins at 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at the VSU Planetarium.

A full-dome show created by Loch Ness Productions, “Larry: Cat in Space” is a playful, imaginative cartoon presentation about an inquisitive cat who takes a trip to the moon.

Given NASA’s plan to send astronauts back to the moon, Dr. Martha Leake, director of VSU’s Planetarium and Observatory, says now is the perfect time to follow Larry’s lunar adventures.

“We will look at the latest discoveries and plans for the moon, current events like the total lunar eclipse on Nov. 8, several meteor showers, and the latest from Mars and the James Webb Space Telescope,” she shares.

Families with young children who are unable to sit through the full presentation are invited to attend a special condensed show at 6 p.m., with ticket distribution beginning at 5:30 p.m. This includes the “Larry: Cat in Space” cartoon and a view of the local skies only.

The VSU Observatory opens from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., weather permitting, allowing guests the opportunity to view the moon, Saturn, Jupiter, and other celestial favorites.

Located on the third floor of Nevins Hall, the VSU Planetarium features a Digitarium Kappa digital projector, which can reproduce the night sky as seen from anywhere on Earth or from the surface of any object in the solar system, at any time in history, past or future.

Limited parking is available in front of Nevins Hall and across Patterson Street.

Planetarium public outreach shows are appropriate for children and adults ages 5 and up.

Contact VSU’s Department of Physics, Astronomy, Geosciences, and Engineering Technology at (229) 333-5752 for more information.

https://www.valdosta.edu/phy/

https://www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis/

https://www.valdosta.edu/about/documents/campus-directory/VSU_Campus_Map.pdf