//GMC Corps wins National Ethics Bowl Competition

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Georgia Military College Corps wins a Two-Year Intercollegiate National Ethics Bowl Competition.

Release:

Georgia Military College is proud to announce that the Association for Practical and Professional Ethics (APPE) Two-Year National Ethics Bowl Champion is team GMC-Milledgeville! Georgia Military College hosted the national competition on GMC’s Main Campus in Milledgeville over the weekend. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Junior Colleges from across the nation traveled to Milledgeville to compete. Participating colleges included GMC-Milledgeville, GMC-Valdosta, Snow College from Ephraim, UT, Marion Military Institute from Marion, AL, Harper College from Palatine, IL, Triton College from River Grove, IL, Santa Fe College from Gainesville, FL and Bakersfield College from Bakersville, CA.

At the internal GMC Ethics Bowl Competition in October, team GMC-Valdosta took first place with GMC-Milledgeville taking second. Both teams advanced to the national competition so that an even number of teams could compete.

The GMC-Milledgeville team is comprised of members of the 144th GMC Corps of Cadets which means in addition to their demanding schedules as students and Cadets, these future leaders have dedicated the time and effort to enhance their character by taking part in the Ethics Bowl.

Congratulations to the GMC-Milledgeville team:

Captain: Caleb Scheaffer, New Orleans, LA – Self-Prep U.S. Air Force Academy Scholar

David Okhawe, Duluth, GA – State Service Cadet

Daniel Newell, Apopka, FL – ROTC Early Commissioning Program

Nikita Podgurschi, Chicago, IL – Falcon Foundation (U.S. Air Force Academy) Scholar

Viola Ajro, Southlake, TX – Self-Prep U.S. Coast Guard Academy Scholar

Dustin Wagner, Wilmington, NC – U.S. Military Academy-West Point Scholar

Jacob Ramirez, Marietta, GA – Self-Prep U.S. Coast Guard Academy Scholar

Benning Rojas-Kerbow, Eagle Point, OR – U.S. Naval Academy Scholar

Solomon Burt, Rota, Spain – ROTC Early Commissioning Program

We would also like thank our partners for their gifts that made this Ethics Bowl competition a success. Thank you to the Boys and Girls Club of North Central Georgia, Chick-fil-A, the Georgia Military College Foundation, and the many judges, coaches, and moderators that dedicated their time, talent, and treasure to this important event.