//Girls on the Run hosts Star Power 5K

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Pepsi of Valdosta presents Girls on the Run of South Georgia Star Power 5K event that is open to the public.

Release:

Girls on the Run of South Georgia will host its noncompetitive 5K event presented by Pepsi Valdosta on November 12, 2022 on the beautiful grounds of the Fellowship Home at Brookside. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the ten-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event. The girls meet in small teams located at different schools in South Georgia; Cook County Elementary, Cross Creek Elementary, Dewar Elementary, North Brooks Elementary, Hahira Elementary, Hahira Middle, Lanier County Elementary, Lake Park Elementary, Lowndes Middle, Mitchell County Elementary, Pine Grove Elementary, Pinevale Elementary, Quitman Elementary, Sallas Mahone Elementary, St. John Catholic School, SL Mason Elementary, Thomas County Middle, Valdosta Middle and Westside Elementary School.

Participation in the 5K event on November 12th is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of South Georgia. Registration cost is $20. Packet pick up will be on the race day in front of the Fellowship Home at Brookside. The event will begin at 9 am and early arrival is suggested. For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit Girls on the Run South Georgia Fall ’22 5K Celebration Presented by Pepsi. This season, Girls on the Run South Georgia began expanding throughout South Georgia to serve more girls in grades 3-8. If you are interested in hosting a team at your school, contact Mary Crawford at mary.crawford@girlsontherun.org.

About Girls on the Run

Based in Charlotte, N.C., Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization with local Councils in all 50 states. Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run has now served over 2 million girls. Over the course of the program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential social, emotional and physical skills to successfully navigate life experiences. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. With the largest 5K series by number of events in the world, Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year. Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs. Girls on the Run is offered in more than 13,000 schools across the US.

Click Here To Register for the Fall 2022 Girls on the Run 5K