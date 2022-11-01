//Family member of Valdosta homicide suspect arrested

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a woman for helping a wanted family member escape to West Palm Beach, FL.

Release:

Arrested: Patrick Tirrell Brockman, African American male, 43 years of age, former Valdosta resident

Arrested: Yolanda Brockman, African American female, 30 years of age, Valdosta resident

Victim: Michael Taylor, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident

On October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:34 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Hudson Street after a citizen called E911 to report that a person had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old male inside a residence with obvious signs of trauma to his body. Officers and Emergency Medical Services attempted to render first aid to the male, but he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Within hours of the homicide, Valdosta Police Department Detectives received information that a family member had driven Patrick Brockman to West Palm Beach, Florida. Detectives identified the family member as Yolanda Brockman, 30-years-of-age, and made contact with her on the telephone. During conversations with Yolanda, she was made aware that detectives were looking for Patrick, and she refused to cooperate with them. Detectives found evidence showing Yolanda had driven Patrick to West Palm Beach immediately after the homicide.

On October 31, 2022, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Yolanda Brockman for hindering the apprehension of a criminal (felony). Detectives arrested Yolanda at her residence without any incident. She was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.