//Arrests made for shoot out at Valdosta apartments

VALDOSTA – Two men were arrested in Valdosta following a shoot out between them at Gables Apartments.

Release:

Arrested 1: Xavier McGhee, African American male, 31 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Jamel Armstrong, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident

On November 4, 2022, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the Gables Apartments, 1415 North St. Augustine Road, after numerous citizens called E911 to report that they heard gunshots in the apartment complex. When officers arrived on the scene, they received information that two males were shooting at each other. One of the males was shooting from a balcony, while the other was in the parking lot shooting. Both subjects fled from the scene as officers were arriving.

A Valdosta Police Department K9 Unit began to track for one of the offenders who had been seen running into a wooded area. As the K9 progressed through the wooded area, Xavier McGhee, 31-years-of-age, exited out of the woods, and officers took him into custody without incident. Through investigation, officers determined that McGhee had been in an altercation with Jamel Armstrong, 27-years-of-age. During the altercation both subjects produced firearms and shot at each other.

Officers searched for Armstrong and found him at a relative’s residence, where he was taken into custody. After being handcuffed, Armstrong attempted to run from officers.

Both McGhee and Armstrong were transported to Lowndes County Jail. Both have been charged with aggravated assault (felony) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony). Armstrong was also charged with obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor).

“These two subjects showed reckless disregard for the safety of others. At this time of day, there were children in the parking lot and we are very thankful that no one was injured. I am proud of the dedicated work by our officers who found these subjects and took them into custody quickly.” Chief Leslie Manahan

This case is still being reviewed and further charges are pending.