//Wiregrass’ new student application portal

Photo: back row l-r Director of Economic Development Jessica Thornhill, Registrar Holly Gaskins, and Chief Information Officer Casey Thompson. Front Row l-r Enrollment Services Specialist Jerri Calhoun, Enrollment Management Coordinator Traci Greinke, and Dean of Distance Education and Academic Success Sabrina Cox.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass celebrates the implementation of a new student application portal making the process smoother.

Release:

Students at Wiregrass Tech will benefit from a new student application, “TargetX”, recently implemented at all technical colleges in Georgia. An implementation celebration hosted by Salesforce, TargetX, and the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) was held to recognize the staff at each college that helped with the process of getting the student application from ground level to operational status for Fall Semester enrollment.

Before the new TargetX application portal students completed a paper application or would apply online using an in-house form. The new application is an online process that allows One-Stop enrollment staff to utilize the system to follow a student from inquiry to registration. Through this portal staff will be able to track students and make the application process smoother. Applicants will have access to the portal 24/7 to check their application status and see what see their next steps. Other features include; staff can plan events and track participation, set reminders and updates, students will receive automatic communication and can upload application documents, and more. “In addition to being user-friendly for our students, we are excited that TargetX and the suite of supporting programs will have communication features for staff that we previously didn’t have from a recruitment and admissions standpoint,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. “This will allow us to keep students better informed and make it easier for them to apply, be accepted and register.”

At the state-wide celebration conducted through Webex, employees were given a challenge coin and pizza for lunch to thank them. Wiregrass will begin accepting new students for Spring and Summer Semester during a No Fee November beginning November 1. Those applying online at Wiregrass.edu will have their application fee waived during November. Spring Semester classes will begin on January 9, 2023.