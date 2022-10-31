//Wiregrass announces No Fee November

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is waiving application fees for the Spring or Summer Semester 2023.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces application fees will be waived during November. Those interested in applying for Spring or Summer Semester 2023 can apply online at Wiregrass.edu and save money.

Spring Semester classes begin on January 9. The college is offering online programs like Civil Engineering, Criminal Justice, and Fire Science. The Fire Science online program is taught through the highly respected Fire Science program at Albany Technical College. The Valdosta Campus is offering an Industry 4.0 program. This is an Associate of Applied Science Degree designed for students who wish to prepare for a career as an Industry 4.0 technician/specialist. “This program is the blending of Computer Information Systems and Mechatronics,” shared Joshua Whittington, Wiregrass Assistant Dean, and Instructor. Other programs accepting new students for Spring Semester include Opticianry, Neuromuscular Massage Therapist, and Surgical Technology.

There are over 100 programs including programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Those who qualify for the grant could possibly qualify for additional monies that could help pay tuition, books, and fees. The college’s One-Stop Enrollment and Success Center can answer questions and assist new students with class schedules. To learn more information, visit the college’s website at www.Wiregrass.edu.