//Winnersville Classic ticket information available

LOWNDES CO. – Ticket information for this Friday’s Winnersville Classic with the Lowndes Vikings facing off with the Valdosta Wildcats.



On Friday, October 7, our Vikings will host Valdosta High School in a Region 1-7A football game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Tickets for this game will be sold according to the Lowndes Athletic Department Ticket Priority Policy.

On Monday night, October 3, tickets will be sold to Viking Touchdown Club members according to their priority. These tickets may be purchased at the Touchdown Club meeting held in the back room of the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant beginning at 5:30 pm. The TD Club meeting will follow.

Also on Monday night, October 3, season ticket holders may purchase additional tickets for this game. They can purchase the number of reserved seats they hold at Martin Stadium. These tickets can be purchased at the tickets office beginning at approximately 7:30 pm.

All unsold tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday morning, October 4, at 7:00 am. These tickets will be sold at the ticket office located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

The ticket office will be closed during the day on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!