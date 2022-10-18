//Wildcats Fan Bus spots available

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Fans can secure a spot on the Wildcat Fan Bus that will travel to this Friday’s game vs. Camden County.

The Valdosta Wildcats will travel to Kingsland to play the Camden County Wildcats on Friday, October 21, 2022. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Chris Gilman Stadium (6300 Laurel Island Parkway).

The Wildcat Ticket Office will be selling tickets to Friday’s game against Camden County during the normal ticket office hours. All seats are general admission and tickets are $8 each. Ticket office hours are as follows: Monday and Wednesday 8:00 am until 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm and Friday from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm. The Valdosta Wildcat Ticket Office is located at 1204 Williams Street.

There will be a Valdosta Wildcat Fan Bus traveling to Camden. The cost is $45 dollars for the round trip. All fans can secure a spot on the bus by contacting Darren Teals at (229) 256-8041.