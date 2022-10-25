//VSU’s Tubaween event location change

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Tubaween presented by Valdosta State University has changed the location for the special musical event.

Valdosta State University presents a hair-raising Tubaween at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Powell Hall. This special musical event is free of charge, open to the public, and sure to entertain ghosts and ghouls of all ages.

Dr. Brandon Smith, a second-year VSU Department of Music lecturer, says his 14-member Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble has a rather creepy, kooky performance planned for this beloved fall tradition. There will be costumes, and audience members are encouraged to dress the part as well.

The audience member with the best costume wins a spooktacular prize.

Tubaween’s full musical lineup is under wraps, but Smith says audience members will enjoy music from a number of movies and television shows, including “Back to the Future,” “Star Wars,” and Disney favorites.

“You have to come to find out the rest,” he adds.

Powell Hall is located on the Georgia Avenue side of Main Campus.

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/music/