//VSU students participate in PCOM Pathway

VALDOSTA – Students from VSU and other regional colleges and universities traveled to PCOM in Moultrie for Pathway event.

Students from regional colleges and universities spent Saturday, October 8, at PCOM South Georgia learning how to receive a guaranteed interview for the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine program and how to begin the program while completing their undergraduate degree.

More than 30 students from Valdosta State University (VSU) and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC), Albany State University (ASU), Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) traveled to Moultrie for the Pathway to PCOM. The event introduced and informed students of ways to receive fast-track their medical education in Moultrie through articulation and affiliation agreements.

PCOM South Georgia has articulation agreements with ABAC, VSU, and GSU. These agreements provide qualified students with the opportunity to attend their institution through their junior year, then transfer to the DO program at PCOM South Georgia and take medical school courses a year early. During their first year at PCOM South Georgia, they will receive credit toward their undergraduate program, ultimately completing their bachelor degree while also completing their first year of medical school. Not only does this save students time, but money as well. Completing medical school one year early saves students an average of $50,000.

PCOM South Georgia has affiliation agreements with ABAC, VSU, GSU, ASU, Thomas University, and FAMU which guarantees students with a four-year degree an interview for the DO program. This agreement is an exceptional opportunity for students interested in medical school as PCOM South Georgia has a highly competitive admissions process. During the 2021-2022 interview cycle, PCOM South Georgia received nearly 3,000 applications, conducted almost 300 interviews and matriculated 59 students into the DO class of 2026.

Both agreements provide students with guidance, resources and mentorship from PCOM South Georgia staff, faculty and students and increase students’ chances of receiving an interview and acceptance.

Jena Willis, senior assistant director of admissions, said these agreements serve as a way for regional students to receive assistance from PCOM South Georgia before and during the application process.

“Our goal is to identify students who are interested in medical education early so that we can provide resources, programming and mentorship to help them become a competitive applicant for medical school,” she said. “By being a part of these agreements, students from our area can fast-track their medical education, saving them time and money. We are committed to recruiting students from the South Georgia region, and this is a great way to do so.”

Students interested in the agreements can reach out to the PCOM South Georgia admissions department at sogaadmissions@pcom.edu.