//VSU hosts fun educational event for all ages

VALDOSTA – VSU’s Science Saturday: Fabulous Fibers is a fun educational learning opportunity for all ages on Oct. 22.

The College of Science and Mathematics, Department of Chemistry, and Student Members of the American Chemical Society at Valdosta State University present Science Saturday: Fabulous Fibers from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 22 in the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center.

Science Saturday: Fabulous Fibers is a fun-filled and educational opportunity to learn about the chemistry of fabrics. Learners of all ages will enjoy making fizzing reactions and observing colorful changes, building models of molecules, testing the properties of fabrics and dyes, and exploring water-absorbing and water-repelling materials.

Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Initiative and is part of an ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to want to learn more about these areas. Faculty in the College of Science and Mathematics understand that the nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with student success in the STEM fields.

Educators across the nation and at VSU are committed to improving STEM instruction for students in preschool through 12th grade, increasing and sustaining public and youth engagement with STEM, improving the STEM experience for undergraduate students at the college level, better serving groups historically underrepresented in the STEM fields, and designing graduate education for tomorrow’s STEM workforce.

Science Saturday activities are free of charge and open to the public. Parking is available along Georgia Avenue, between Oak Street and Patterson Street.

Science Saturday: Fabulous Fibers is sponsored by the Southwest Georgia section of the American Chemical Society.

Contact the College of Science and Mathematics at (229) 333-5699 or Dr. Linda de la Garza, associate professor in the Department of Chemistry, at (229) 333-5340 or ldelagarza@valdosta.edu to learn more.

https://www.facebook.com/ScienceSaturdayChemistryatVSU

https://www.valdosta.edu/csm/

https://www.valdosta.edu/chemistry/