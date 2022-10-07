//VSU awards scholarships to over 350 students

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU Foundation Inc. awards scholarships to more than 350 students with academic achievement and/or financial needs.

Valdosta State University is proud to offer scholarships to more than 350 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the first half of the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.

Jermarcus Green of Valdosta received the African American Male Initiative Scholarship

Sara Eason of Valdosta received the Alumni Endowment Scholarship

Sara Fender of Valdosta received the Alumni Endowment Scholarship

Katie Ward of Valdosta received the Alumni Endowment Scholarship

Sarah Bishop of Valdosta received the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Scholarship

Roosevelt James of Valdosta received the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Scholarship

Jaclyn Taylor of Valdosta received the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Scholarship

Kenneth Kaney of Valdosta received the Brantley and Barbara Jenkins Nursing Scholarship

Abreauna Hadley of Valdosta received the Citizens Community Bank Scholarship

Thomas Barton of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Elizabeth Esteban of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Diamond Gray of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Colby Higgins of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Nicholas Kristansen of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Sawyer Lehman of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Lillabeth Mason of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Morgan McMullen of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Bailee Musgrove of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Katie Ortmeyer of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

William Rawlings of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Autumn Shaver of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Ashley Strickland of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Diana Swilley of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Abigail Wilcher of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship

Alec Munger of Valdosta received the Dorothy Cobb Levy Scholarship and the Martin and Laura Lynn Miller Endowment Scholarship

Daniel Winchester of Valdosta received the English Department Scholarship

Andrea Petty of Valdosta received the Georgia Power Foundation Recruiting and Retention

Georgia Wynn of Valdosta received the Georgia Power Foundation Recruiting and Retention Scholarship, the Hugh C. Bailey Family Scholarship, and the English Department Scholarship

Faith Carter of Valdosta received the Georgia Gulf Sulfur Scholarship

Cameron Daniel of Valdosta received the Georgia Gulf Sulfur Scholarship

Madison Radtke of Valdosta received the Georgia Gulf Sulfur Scholarship

Madison Reed of Valdosta received the Georgia Gulf Sulfur Scholarship

Logan Westby of Valdosta received the Georgia Gulf Sulfur Scholarship

Roberto Perez of Valdosta received the Golden Circle Scholarship and the Craig Hunt Business for Community Scholarship

Hope Smith of Valdosta received the Hugh C. Bailey Family Scholarship

Kenna Fussell of Valdosta received the Institute of Management Accountants Scholarship and the Ty Cobb Foundation Scholarship

Kendall Bollmer of Valdosta received the Jackie Harris and Kiley Hill Jr. Scholarship

Grayson Wall of Valdosta received the Jerry and Kay Jennett Endowment Scholarship

Theodore Drakopoulos of Valdosta received the Kay Jennett Chair Scholarship

Destiny Bond of Valdosta received the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation Scholarship

Tasha Destine of Valdosta received the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation Scholarship

Angela Premus of Valdosta received the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation Scholarship

Daijah Stride of Valdosta received the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation Scholarship

Roslyn Felkins of Valdosta received the Lorene Joiner Memorial Scholarship

Kendall Folsom of Valdosta received the Mary Virginia Terry Scholarship

Yezarel Prieto of Valdosta received the Mary Virginia Terry Scholarship

Amy Alcoser of Valdosta received the Melvene Hardee Scholarship

Kathryn Crawford of Valdosta received the Melvene Hardee Scholarship

Nicholas Taylor of Valdosta received the Melvene Hardee Scholarship

Roberto Carrillo of Valdosta received the Mentor, Engage, Support, and Achieve Scholarship

Natalie Hernandez of Valdosta received the Mentor, Engage, Support, and Achieve Scholarship

Natalie Mai of Valdosta received the Mentor, Engage, Support, and Achieve Scholarship

Jacob Bady of Valdosta received the Music Alliance Scholarship and the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Scholarship

Jessica Thomas of Valdosta received the Renasant Bank Scholarship

Connie Ethridge of Valdosta received the Ruby and John Sullivan Scholarship and the Martin and Laura Lynn Miller Endowment Scholarship

George Fleming of Valdosta received the Student Fund Scholarship

Re’Shard Dowels of Valdosta received the Student Fund Scholarship

Meredith Reitz of Valdosta received the Student Fund Scholarship and the Laforrest Eberhardt Theatre Scholarship

Carola Rosario Milan of Valdosta received the Student Fund Scholarship and the Langdale College Retention Scholarship

Tucker Burkhalter of Valdosta received the VSU Follett Bookstore Scholarship

Madelyn Adair of Valdosta received the W.R. and Dorothy Salter Scholarship

Taylor Elder of Valdosta received the W.R. and Dorothy Salter Scholarship

Alexandra Versailles of Valdosta received the W.R. and Dorothy Salter Scholarship

Akira Gilmore of Valdosta received the Youmans Scholarship

