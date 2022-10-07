//VSU awards scholarships to over 350 students

VALDOSTA – VSU Foundation Inc. awards scholarships to more than 350 students with academic achievement and/or financial needs.
Release:
Valdosta State University is proud to offer scholarships to more than 350 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the first half of the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university.
Jermarcus Green of Valdosta received the African American Male Initiative Scholarship
Sara Eason of Valdosta received the Alumni Endowment Scholarship
Sara Fender of Valdosta received the Alumni Endowment Scholarship
Katie Ward of Valdosta received the Alumni Endowment Scholarship
Sarah Bishop of Valdosta received the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Scholarship
Roosevelt James of Valdosta received the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Scholarship
Jaclyn Taylor of Valdosta received the Antonio and Edna Criscuolo Scholarship
Kenneth Kaney of Valdosta received the Brantley and Barbara Jenkins Nursing Scholarship
Abreauna Hadley of Valdosta received the Citizens Community Bank Scholarship
Thomas Barton of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
Elizabeth Esteban of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
Diamond Gray of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
Colby Higgins of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
Nicholas Kristansen of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
Sawyer Lehman of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
Lillabeth Mason of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
Morgan McMullen of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
Bailee Musgrove of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
Katie Ortmeyer of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
William Rawlings of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
Autumn Shaver of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
Ashley Strickland of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
Diana Swilley of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
Abigail Wilcher of Valdosta received the Colquitt EMC Scholarship
Alec Munger of Valdosta received the Dorothy Cobb Levy Scholarship and the Martin and Laura Lynn Miller Endowment Scholarship
Daniel Winchester of Valdosta received the English Department Scholarship
Andrea Petty of Valdosta received the Georgia Power Foundation Recruiting and Retention
Georgia Wynn of Valdosta received the Georgia Power Foundation Recruiting and Retention Scholarship, the Hugh C. Bailey Family Scholarship, and the English Department Scholarship
Faith Carter of Valdosta received the Georgia Gulf Sulfur Scholarship
Cameron Daniel of Valdosta received the Georgia Gulf Sulfur Scholarship
Madison Radtke of Valdosta received the Georgia Gulf Sulfur Scholarship
Madison Reed of Valdosta received the Georgia Gulf Sulfur Scholarship
Logan Westby of Valdosta received the Georgia Gulf Sulfur Scholarship
Roberto Perez of Valdosta received the Golden Circle Scholarship and the Craig Hunt Business for Community Scholarship
Hope Smith of Valdosta received the Hugh C. Bailey Family Scholarship
Kenna Fussell of Valdosta received the Institute of Management Accountants Scholarship and the Ty Cobb Foundation Scholarship
Kendall Bollmer of Valdosta received the Jackie Harris and Kiley Hill Jr. Scholarship
Grayson Wall of Valdosta received the Jerry and Kay Jennett Endowment Scholarship
Theodore Drakopoulos of Valdosta received the Kay Jennett Chair Scholarship
Destiny Bond of Valdosta received the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation Scholarship
Tasha Destine of Valdosta received the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation Scholarship
Angela Premus of Valdosta received the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation Scholarship
Daijah Stride of Valdosta received the Lettie Pate Whitehead Foundation Scholarship
Roslyn Felkins of Valdosta received the Lorene Joiner Memorial Scholarship
Kendall Folsom of Valdosta received the Mary Virginia Terry Scholarship
Yezarel Prieto of Valdosta received the Mary Virginia Terry Scholarship
Amy Alcoser of Valdosta received the Melvene Hardee Scholarship
Kathryn Crawford of Valdosta received the Melvene Hardee Scholarship
Nicholas Taylor of Valdosta received the Melvene Hardee Scholarship
Roberto Carrillo of Valdosta received the Mentor, Engage, Support, and Achieve Scholarship
Natalie Hernandez of Valdosta received the Mentor, Engage, Support, and Achieve Scholarship
Natalie Mai of Valdosta received the Mentor, Engage, Support, and Achieve Scholarship
Jacob Bady of Valdosta received the Music Alliance Scholarship and the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra Scholarship
Jessica Thomas of Valdosta received the Renasant Bank Scholarship
Connie Ethridge of Valdosta received the Ruby and John Sullivan Scholarship and the Martin and Laura Lynn Miller Endowment Scholarship
George Fleming of Valdosta received the Student Fund Scholarship
Re’Shard Dowels of Valdosta received the Student Fund Scholarship
Meredith Reitz of Valdosta received the Student Fund Scholarship and the Laforrest Eberhardt Theatre Scholarship
Carola Rosario Milan of Valdosta received the Student Fund Scholarship and the Langdale College Retention Scholarship
Tucker Burkhalter of Valdosta received the VSU Follett Bookstore Scholarship
Madelyn Adair of Valdosta received the W.R. and Dorothy Salter Scholarship
Taylor Elder of Valdosta received the W.R. and Dorothy Salter Scholarship
Alexandra Versailles of Valdosta received the W.R. and Dorothy Salter Scholarship
Akira Gilmore of Valdosta received the Youmans Scholarship
