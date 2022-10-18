//Volunteers needed for Valdosta-Lowndes river cleanup

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Volunteers are needed for a city and county river cleanup being organized by the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County.

Release:

Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta are jointly organizing a river cleanup in both the city and county, at Troupville Boat Ramp on the Little River, at Highway 31 GA/FL Line on the Withlacoochee River and Naylor Boat Ramp, and Valdosta with two cleanup sites, one at Drexel Park and Sugar Creek at Hightower Circle.

Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta are organizing a river cleanup in both the city and county.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for the event which will be held from 10 AM to 12 AM, on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Volunteers are asked to bring sturdy mud boots or shoes, long pants, and clothes that can get wet or dirty, insect repellant, a refillable water bottle, and an emergency phone number. Trash bags and trash pickers will be provided, as well as drinking water and snacks, but bring your own if you can.

The City Cleanup Sites are:

VSU/Drexel Park (One Mile Branch)

Sugar Creek at Hightower Circle

The County Cleanup Sites are:

Troupville Boat Ramp

Naylor Boat Ramp

Mozell’s Site – Highway 31 GA/FL Line

The effort will be part of Rivers Alive, a program of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The annual Georgia Waterway Cleanup is expected to once again be the largest single volunteer effort to beautify Georgia’s water resources.

Volunteers can sign up and fill out an event waiver here.

For more information, please contact Lowndes County Engineering at 229-671-2424 or the City of Valdosta Stormwater Division at 229-259-3530.