//Vikings vs Packers game tickets available

LOWNDES, CO. – Tickets for the Lowndes County Vikings versus the Colquitt County Packers football game in Moultrie are available.

On Friday October 21, our Vikings will travel to Moultrie, GA to take on the Colquitt County High School Packers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Mack Tharpe Stadium. The stadium is located at 1000 Stadium Drive SW in Moultrie.

Tickets for this game will be available at the Touchdown Club meeting on Monday night. They can also be purchased from the ticket office during the week. Advance tickets are $10 each. All tickets at the gate will be $12 each.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet Monday, October 17, beginning at 6:00 pm in the back room of Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. Coach Grage will address the members beginning at 6:30 pm and the Viking Coaches Show will follow.

Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am till Noon. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Mack Tharpe Stadium does have a clear bag policy. Only clear bags, no larger than 12 x 6 x 12, are permitted to enter the stadium. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo.

Additional information on the stadium and clear bag policy can be found at —

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!