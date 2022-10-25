//Vikings take on newcomer Richmond Hill

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Tickets are available for purchase to the Vikings return to Martin Stadium to take on Richmond Hill High School.

This week our Vikings return to the friendly confines of Martin Stadium when they host region newcomer Richmond Hill High School in a 1-7A game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field.

This will be senior night for 2022. Seniors will be recognized in pre-game ceremonies. Tickets for this game are on sale. Reserved seats are $10 each when purchased in advance. All tickets at the gate are 12 each.

Tickets are available for purchase from the Viking Athletic Ticket Office. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am till 1:00 pm. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

The Viking Touchdown Club will meet Monday, October 24, beginning at 6:00 pm in the back room of Smokin’ Pig Restaurant on North Valdosta Road. Coach Grage will address the members beginning at 6:30 pm and the Viking Coaches Show will follow.

Martin Stadium does have a clear bag policy. Only clear bags, no larger than 12 x 6 x 12, are permitted to enter the stadium. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!