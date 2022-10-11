//Vikings Homecoming game tickets available

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Vikings will take on the Dunbar High School Tigers during the 2022 Homecoming game.

On Friday October 14, our Vikings will host the Dunbar High School Tigers. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Friday will be Homecoming 2022.

Tickets for this game are available at the ticket office. Reserved seat tickets are $10 each and are available on both sides of the stadium. All tickets at the gate will be $12 each. Stadium gates will open at 6:30 pm.

Because of Fall Break, the ticket office is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Normal hours will resume on Wednesday October 12. Ticket office hours are Wednesday – Thursday 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am till 1:00 pm. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Martin Stadium does have a clear bag policy. Only clear bags, no larger than 12 x 6 x 12, are permitted to enter the stadium. Clear bags are available for purchase at the ticket office. They are $10 each with the Viking logo.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!