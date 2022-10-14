//VHS Senior receives award during Winnersville pregame

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VHS Senior receives the 2022 Great American Rivalry Student Scholar Athlete Award during Winnersville pregame.



Valdosta High School Senior, Jarius Curry, was the recipient of the 2022 Great American Rivalry Student Scholar Athlete Award during the Winnersville pregame show at Lowndes High School’s Martin Stadium. He is a member of the VHS Beta Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Upon graduation, Curry plans to attend college to pursue a degree in Architecture.

The Great American Rivalry series shines the spotlight on top high school football rivalries across the nation. The top senior student athlete from each school receives the Rivalry Scholar Student-Athlete Scholarship Award.