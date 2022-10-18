//Valley Street road closes for water service

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Plumbing Service Company will close off a section of Valley Street for water services to the Historic Lowndes Co. Courthouse.

Release:

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Plumbing Service Company will close Valley Street between Patterson Street and Ashley Street to work on water services to Historic Lowndes County Courthouse. This section of Valley Street will remain closed until the work has been completed. Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorists about the direction of travel when approaching the work zone. As always, motorists are urged to drive with caution and follow the traffic control devices set in place.

For more information, contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.