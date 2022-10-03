//Valdosta police investigating deadly weekend shooting

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are investing a Saturday morning shooting on Hudson Street that killed 26-year-old male.

Release:

On October 1, 2022, at approximately 11:34 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Hudson Street after a citizen called E911 to report that a person had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old male inside a residence with obvious signs of trauma to his body. Officers and Emergency Medical Services attempted to render first aid to them male, but he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the residence to investigate the incident.

Through investigation, detectives have determined that it does appear that the victim knew the offender, and this is an isolated incident.

The investigation is on-going and no further information is being released.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.