//Valdosta police investigating a Brookwood Dr. shooting

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are investigating an October 4 shooting on East Brookwood Drive.

Release:

On October 4, 2022, at approximately 12:51 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded to the area of the 700 block of E Brookwood Drive after a thirty-eight-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed the victim was near the roadway when a known subject shot him. Detectives are following up on information they are receiving. At this time with the information received by our detectives, this appears to be an isolated incident.

The victim is in stable condition. No further information is being released at this time due to the investigation being active and ongoing.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.