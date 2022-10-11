//Valdosta Fire and Police departments will host Battle of the Badges

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department and Valdosta Police Department will host the Annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive.

According to Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the community is invited to pick their team in the Annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive hosted by the Valdosta Fire Department and Valdosta Police Department. The event will be on October 11th at the City Annex Multi-purpose room.

For more information on this event, a link is available below.