//Valdosta 5K raises over $33,000 for suicide prevention

Photo: 5K runners participating in Run to Prevent on Sept. 24.

VALDOSTA – United2Prevent raised over $33,000 for the Run to Prevent 5K and 1-mile run to benefit suicide prevention and awareness.

Release:

United2Prevent is proud to announce that it has raised more than $33,000 through generous donations made by individuals and businesses for the Run to Prevent 5K and 1-mile run which was held on Sept. 24. This money will go toward the continued awareness and prevention efforts of United2Prevent in the Valdosta-Lowndes community.

The run, which was United2Prevent’s first event, attracted over 100 runners between the 5K and 1-mile run categories. Numerous volunteers also turned out to donate their time to make the event a success.

Pictured are some of the many volunteers that turned out to help make Run to Prevent a success.

“When we started planning this event, we set a goal of $20,000 and we are so overwhelmed with gratitude by the generosity of our community that has allowed us to surpass that goal,” said Charlene Blache, board chair and director of fundraising for United2Prevent. “We look forward to seeing what impact these funds can be used to make on our community in the form of real suicide prevention efforts. We want people to know they are important, they are loved, and help is available for those who are thinking of ending their life.”

United2Prevent’s mission is “to increase our community’s awareness, understanding, and knowledge of suicide so that people contemplating taking their own lives can be helped before they choose it as the solution to their suffering.” Run to Prevent supports this by increasing the awareness and understanding of suicide.

United2Prevent board pictured (L-R) Terri Walker, Taylor Powell, Tammi Creamer, Lindsey Purvis, Leah McMillian, Charlene Blache, not pictured Paula Perdue

United2Prevent is planning its outreach efforts for 2023, if an organization has an interest in partnering with them for any mental health or suicide prevention efforts, they can contact them at united2prevent@gmail.com

If a person is having thoughts of suicide 24/7/365 help is available by calling 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.

Thank you to all of our sponsors.

