VALDOSTA – The Turner Center brings back ARToberfest to celebrate local and regional artists and the impact on the community.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the 5th annual ARToberfest on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Turner Center Art Park located at 605 N. Patterson St. The festival observes National Arts & Humanities Month, celebrates the talent of local and regional artists, and highlights the arts’ remarkable impact on community life. The public is invited to attend this free family-friendly festival.

The festival will host more than 40 fine arts vendors who showcase local and regional talent. The community will enjoy several artist demonstrations, live music by Naturally Southern and Jen Anders, interactive kid’s art activities, pumpkin painting, rock painting, a petting zoo, a dunking booth, face painting, trackless train rides, and more.

A Plein Air competition for artists ages 18 and up will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no fee to participate. Artists must register at 9:30 a.m. at the Art Annex, located on the Turner Center Campus at 601 N. Patterson Street on the day of event, where all instructions will be explained. All art work must be turned in by 1 p.m., and prize money will be awarded at the Art Park pavilion at 1:30 p.m. The 1st place winner will receive $1,000, the 2nd place winner will receive $400, and the 3rd place winner will receive $100.

The South Georgia Classic Car Club will have a collection of cars on display. On site food and beverage vendors will include GUD Coffee, King of R&B, Baker’s BBQ, and Rayford’s Famous Cookie Shop.

ARToberfest, which hosts gifted local artists and provides an afternoon of community and family fun, is an event staple for Valdosta and the surrounding areas. ARToberfest sponsors include the following: Ameris Bank, Center for the Arts Guild, Georgia Council for the Arts, Mala Vallotton, Public Art Advisory Committee, Renasant Bank, Turner Center for the Arts Regional Artist Community, Home Builders Association of South Georgia, Sigma Delta Theta, Valdosta Daily Times, Winn Dixie, and Wunderwerks Foundation.

For more information call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org/artoberfest.