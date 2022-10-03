//Turner Center accepting award nominations

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center is currently accepting nominations for the 2nd Annual Lena Bosch Lifetime Achievement Award.

Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is accepting nominations for the 2nd Annual Lena Bosch Lifetime Achievement Award. This inaugural award recognizes individuals who have exhibited outstanding, creative, innovative and visionary leadership in the growth and advancement of the arts in our community through involvement with the Turner Center.

The award was established in 2020 to recognize Bosch’s lifetime of contributions to the Lowndes/Valdosta Arts Commission (LVAC), the Turner Center, and to the overall arts community. Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 31, 2023.

“My mother lived her entire life serving others,” said Bart Bosch. “She loved the arts, and she loved people. I cannot remember a time during my life when my mother was not serving the Turner Center, fundraising, or expanding opportunities for others to appreciate the arts. This award continues her legacy through the contributions of those who receive the award.”

A six-member awards committee will accept and judge the nominations based solely on the content provided on the award applications. The committee’s selection is also subject to approval by the LVAC Board of Directors, prior to being officially announced to the community.

“Lena was a lifelong friend of Lowndes/Valdosta Arts Commission and to countless people in our community,” said LVAC President Tina Folsom. “It is an honor to remember her life in this way and to celebrate the dedication of others with an award that bears her name.”

Members of the committee, the LVAC Board of Directors, and the Turner Center staff are not eligible for this award while they hold office or are employed by the Center.

The award announcement will be made at the April 10, 2023 Spring Into Art Gala. The name of Bill Sineath, the inaugural recipient of the award in 2022, as well as the names of all future recipients, will be displayed on a plaque that bears Bosch’s bronze image, located in the Price-Campbell Gallery in the Turner Center’s main facility. Recipients will also receive a commemorative award.

The nomination criteria for the Lena Bosch Lifetime Achievement Award are outlined in the award guidelines accessible at the Turner Center and at www.turnercenter.org. For more information, call the Turner Center at 229-247-2787.