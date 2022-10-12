//Tickets available for Valdosta vs. Richmond Hill

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Tickets for Friday, October 14’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against the Richmond Hill Wildcats are available now on GoFan.

All Valdosta High School Athletics Programs will transition to digital ticketing during the 2022-23 sports year. Tickets for Friday, October 14’s Valdosta Wildcats matchup against the Richmond Hill Wildcats are on GoFan now!

Fans can purchase tickets online through the Valdosta High GoFan page, the GoFan mobile app for iPhones or by presenting a card or mobile payment option at the ticket gate. All major credit cards are accepted, along with Apple Pay as well as Google Pay.

Everyone is encouraged to buy their general admission tickets online prior to reaching the stadium. For your convenience, signage will be set up at each venue to help fans navigate an online or regular ticket purchase quickly and easily.

We still offer reserved seat ticket sales for 2022 VHS Wildcat Football home games at the Wildcat Ticket Office located at 1204 Williams Street. At the ticket office cash, checks and cards will be accepted and reserved seating tickets will be $12 each. Ticket office hours are as follows: Monday and Wednesday 8:00 am until 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Tuesday and Thursday from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm and Friday from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm.

To purchase this week’s game tickets through GoFan, click here.