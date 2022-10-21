//Southern Shores Seafood open in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Southern Shores Seafood is open and serving up fresh seafood, steaks, and chicken in Valdosta.

Southern Shores Seafood, located on St. Augustine Rd., has been cooking and serving up seafood for over 40 years as a family owned and operated business by Curtis Fellow. Southern Shores Seafood serves fresh ingredients from the best venders; so, no matter what time of the year, they have the best of the season.

Southern Shores Seafood serves true southern-style seafood with 8 different fresh fish options to choose from that can be prepared fried, broiled, or blackened. They also carry a variety of oysters, shrimp, scallops, and clams that are all cooked to order. For the land lovers, Southern Shores Seafood also serves freshly prepared chicken tenders and juicy hand-cut black Angus New York Strip steak. With an array of menu options like appetizers, salads, lunch baskets, sandwiches, and kids and seniors options, everyone is sure to find something they will love.

Located at 958 St. Augustine Rd., Valdosta, Georgia, Southern Shores Seafood is open Sunday through Thursday from 11am until 9:30pm, and, on Friday and Saturday from 11am until 10:30pm.

Southern Shores Seafood can be reached at: (229) 474-4238 or on their website at: https://southernshoresseafood.com/

