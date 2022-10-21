//Moody celebrates Fire Prevention Week

Share with friends

Photo: The Fire Prevention Team assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron, poses for a photo in the Base Exchange at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 11, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

MOODY AFB – Moody Air Force Base celebrates Fire Prevention Week hosted by the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron to spread awareness.

Release:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kilen Lister, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, left, and Sparky, 23rd CES Fire Prevention team mascot, hand out goodies while driving through a neighborhood at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 12, 2022. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron drive through a neighborhood to spread fire prevention awareness during Fire Prevention Week at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 12, 2022. The Fire Prevention Team assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron hand out goodies during Fire Prevention week at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 11, 2022. Children wave at fire trucks assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron that drive through the Mission Point neighborhood to spread fire prevention awareness during Fire Prevention Week at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 12, 2022. The Fire Prevention Team assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron hand out goodies for children and adults during Fire Prevention week at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 11, 2022. The Fire Prevention team handed out cups, oven mitts, stickers and pencils in the Base Exchange to kick-off the Fire Prevention Week festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)

The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron hosted a Fire Prevention Week, visited offices across the installation, and passed out Fire Department flyers, cups and stickers to spread awareness during Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” which reinforces the critical importance of developing a home escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it regularly. In addition, this October represents the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, the nation’s longest-running public health observance on record.