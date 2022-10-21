//Moody celebrates Fire Prevention Week

Photo: The Fire Prevention Team assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron, poses for a photo in the Base Exchange at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 11, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros)
MOODY AFB – Moody Air Force Base celebrates Fire Prevention Week hosted by the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron to spread awareness.
The 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron hosted a Fire Prevention Week, visited offices across the installation, and passed out Fire Department flyers, cups and stickers to spread awareness during Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” which reinforces the critical importance of developing a home escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it regularly. In addition, this October represents the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, the nation’s longest-running public health observance on record.