//Meet the new Valdosta Public Works Administrator

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta appoints Operations Superintendent Anthony Musgrove as the city’s new Public Works Administrator.

Release:

The City of Valdosta announces Anthony Musgrove as its new Public Works Administrator. Musgrove is a native of Homerville, GA, and graduated from Clinch County High School. He earned his degree in Environmental Horticulture from Valdosta Technical Institute, now Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Before working with the City of Valdosta, Musgrove worked in the landscaping industry in and around Southwest Georgia.

“Anthony displays consistent leadership daily. His ability, commitment, and dedication led to his selection as our Public Works Administrator. Anthony is a team player focused on customer service and the welfare of his employees. He works diligently with all City departments, and we are excited for him in this new role,” said Deputy City Manager of Operations Richard Hardy.

Musgrove began working for the City of Valdosta Public Works Department in 2000, where he has worked in various roles and capacities. He has held the position of Operations Superintendent since February 2015. Musgrove was appointed as the Public Works Administrator this past August. His proven leadership and ability to handle complex processes, besides managing a staff of 112 employees.

Musgrove also monitors the status of work in progress, inspects completed work, ensures employee compliance with safety procedures, and trains, assigns, schedules, evaluates, and disciplines. Musgrove oversees developing and maintaining the department’s annual equipment, salaries, and supplies budget. Anthony is a charismatic leader with a desire and passion for serving the community of Valdosta.