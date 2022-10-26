//Man wanted by police for Valdosta shooting

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are asking for assistance in locating Lawrence Lee Williams, wanted for a shooting incident on October 4, 2022.

Release:

Suspect wanted: Lawrence Lee Williams, African American male, 28 years of age, Valdosta resident

On October 4, 2022, at approximately 12:51 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded to the area of the 700 block of E Brookwood Drive after a thirty-eight-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed the victim was near the roadway when a known subject shot him. Detectives are following up on information they are receiving. At this time with the information received by our detectives, this appears to be an isolated incident.

Through investigation Valdosta Police Department Detectives identified Lawrence Lee Williams, 28-years-of-age, as the offender in this case. Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Williams for the following charges:

Aggravated assault-felony;

Possession of a firearm during a felony-felony; and

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

At this time Williams’ location is not known and the police department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating him. If anyone knows his location, please contact 911. Williams should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.