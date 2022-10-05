//Lowndes County Fire Rescue on Fire Safety Week

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Fire Rescue teams up with the NFPA® to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week.

Release:

Lowndes County Fire Rescue is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week TM (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape TM”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue encourages all residents to embrace the 2022 Fire Prevention Week theme.

“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape. Everyone needs to be prepared in advance so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different,” said Lloyd Green, Fire Chief, Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults, and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them!”

Lowndes County Fire Rescue wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit fpw.org and sparky.org. For more information on Lowndes County Fire Rescue, visit: www.lowndescounty.com