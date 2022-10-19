//Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter pets are trick-or-treating

Share with friends

Pets inside the Lowndes County Animal Shelter are trick or treating. Halloween buckets have been placed throughout the shelter’s pet adoption rooms, allowing citizens to stop in and donate toys and treats.

“Animal enrichment of toys and treats is always a welcome distraction from the everyday life of pets at the shelter”, said Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County Public Information Officer. “It is important for their mental health because most pets crave human attention. This is a great opportunity to provide toys and treats to pets who are in need here in Lowndes County.”

Larger hard durable toys like nylabones and Kong toys are the best for dogs, while cats and kittens love toys they can bat around in their habitats and balls with bells and furry mice.

Donations are accepted Tuesday-Saturday from 12:00 PM to 3:45 PM. Items donated may be placed in the buckets or dropped off in the reception area at the Lowndes County Animal Shelter located at 337 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd., Valdosta, Georgia. This event runs through Monday, October 31 at 3:45 PM.

For more information about the Lowndes County Animal Shelter visit; www.lowndescounty.com.